Soft Launching of the School of Global Health, Faculty of Medicine, Chulalongkorn University

While health disparities have gained growing attention in recent years, much work is still needed, as inequities continue to have a direct and measurable negative influence on patients in historically disadvantaged communities. David Satcher, MD, PhD, Francisco Cigarroa, MD, and Howard Koh, MD, MPH, join moderator Ebony Boulware, MD, MPH, to discuss the vital importance of the visibility of all races and ethnicities in research, medical schools, and health care. They propose potential solutions, including the recruitment of and support for more physicians who look like their patients, who care enough, know enough, have the courage to make a difference, and who will persevere until changes are made.