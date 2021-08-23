Cancel
Soft Launching of the School of Global Health, Faculty of Medicine, Chulalongkorn University

By Chulalongkorn University
Newswise
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewswise — On Monday August 9, 2021, Professor Suttipong Wacharasindhu, M.D. Dean of the Faculty of Medicine and Director of Chulalongkorn Hospital of the Thai Red Cross Society along with Prof. Kiat Ruxrungtham, M.D. Director of the School of Global Health and Dr. Dennis Carroll Chair of the Global Virome Project took part in the launching of Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Medicine’s School of Global Health which was broadcast live via the Graduate Affairs Faculty of Medicine, Chulalongkorn University fan page. World-renowned specialist in Emerging Infectious Diseases Dr. Dennis Carroll heads the Leadership Board of the Global Virome Project and also serves as the School of Global Health’s scientific advisor. Together they held a panel discussion on “Preventing the Next Pandemic: The Power of Global Health Security and Collaboration”.

