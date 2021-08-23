Gaylord Daily Weather Forecast

GAYLORD, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 23 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 82 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Tuesday, August 24 Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 86 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Wednesday, August 25 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 83 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 26 Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 78 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.