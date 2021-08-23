Safford Weather Forecast
SAFFORD, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 98 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 24
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 98 °F, low
- Light wind
Wednesday, August 25
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
