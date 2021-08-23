Cancel
Shippensburg, PA

Sunbreak Monday — tackle it with these activities

Shippensburg Voice
 3 days ago

(SHIPPENSBURG, PA) A sunny Monday is here for Shippensburg, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Shippensburg:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QcoOx_0ba87dCE00

  • Monday, August 23

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 70 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 26

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

