Weather Forecast For The Dalles
THE DALLES, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, August 25
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
