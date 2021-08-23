Austin Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
AUSTIN, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 88 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 88 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Thursday, August 26
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 62 °F
- 8 to 12 mph wind
