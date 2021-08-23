Cancel
Target to add more than 100 Disney Store locations by the end of 2021, releases top toy list

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTarget will expand the Disney Store at Target concept to 100 additional stores by the end 2021. The new Disney shops at Target come as the Walt Disney Co. is closing 60 Disney stores in 2021. Get ready for holiday shopping. Target announced the Bullseye’s Top Toys list for 2021.

