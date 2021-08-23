Cancel
Environment

Douglas Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Douglas Updates
Douglas Updates
 3 days ago

DOUGLAS, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VTr06_0ba861tm00

  • Monday, August 23

    Partly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 3 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 26

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Douglas Updates

Douglas Updates

Douglas, GA
With Douglas Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

