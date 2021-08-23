Tennessee floods, Jesse Jackson hospitalized, Proud Boys leader sentencing: 5 things to know Monday

Full FDA approval for Pzifer-BioNTech vaccine on the way?. The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine could win full FDA approval as soon as Monday, multiple media outlets have reported. The New York Times, citing people familiar with the planning who were not authorized to speak publicly, said the approval might come a day or two later if parts of the review need more time. U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy told ABC's "This Week" he "wouldn't be surprised" if the FDA soon issues full approval. The vaccines from Pfizer, as well as those made by Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, are being made available under an emergency use authorization. Some vaccine-hesitant Americans have questioned the safety of the jabs, citing the lack of full FDA approval.