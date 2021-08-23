Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennessee State

Tennessee floods, Jesse Jackson hospitalized, Proud Boys leader sentencing: 5 things to know Monday

Marconews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFull FDA approval for Pzifer-BioNTech vaccine on the way?. The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine could win full FDA approval as soon as Monday, multiple media outlets have reported. The New York Times, citing people familiar with the planning who were not authorized to speak publicly, said the approval might come a day or two later if parts of the review need more time. U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy told ABC's "This Week" he "wouldn't be surprised" if the FDA soon issues full approval. The vaccines from Pfizer, as well as those made by Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, are being made available under an emergency use authorization. Some vaccine-hesitant Americans have questioned the safety of the jabs, citing the lack of full FDA approval.

www.marconews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vivek Murthy
Person
Jesse Jackson
Person
Marsha Blackburn
Person
Loretta Lynn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Middle Tennessee#Black People#Extreme Weather#Fda#Pzifer Biontech#The New York Times#U S Surgeon#Abc#Moderna And#Americans#Blm#The Proud Boys#The Justice Department#Capitol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Puerto Rico
Related
Public SafetyCNN

What to know about ISIS-K, the terror group claiming responsibility for the Kabul airport attack

(CNN) — In the space of just a few years, an ISIS affiliate in Afghanistan has seized on the country's instability to become one of the region's most feared terror groups. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly bombing attacks outside Kabul airport on Thursday, which targeted a frantic Western evacuation operation and killed 13 US troops and more than 90 Afghans. The group provided no evidence to support the claim but US officials have said it was likely behind the atrocity.
Congress & CourtsABC News

DA won't challenge release as RFK killer Sirhan seeks parole

SAN DIEGO -- Sirhan Sirhan faces his 16th parole hearing Friday for fatally shooting U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, and for the first time no prosecutor will be there to argue he should be kept behind bars. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón, a former police officer...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court blocks Biden's eviction moratorium

A divided Supreme Court on Thursday blocked an eviction freeze put in place by the Biden administration to shield cash-strapped tenants from the coronavirus pandemic. In a ruling that appeared to break along familiar ideological lines, the conservative-majority court lifted the stay on a federal judge’s order which found the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) eviction moratorium unlawful.
POTUSNBC News

Capitol Police officers sue Trump, allies over riot

WASHINGTON — U.S. Capitol Police officers who were attacked and beaten during the Capitol riot sued former President Donald Trump, his allies and members of far-right extremist groups Thursday, accusing them of having intentionally sent a violent mob on Jan. 6 to disrupt the congressional certification of the election. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy