Heading into 2021, many prognosticators suggested macro-cyclical sectors were poised to benefit from the accommodative monetary, accommodative fiscal policy, and consumer returning to pre-COVID-19 behaviors. Many of these trends existed during the second half of 2020 and were projected into 2021. Figure 1 shows the year-to-date performance of all eleven sectors organized by supersector. The supersector components reflect our view of how behavioral and macroeconomic data impact sector performance. Consistent with the expectations at the start of 2021, the macro-cyclical supersector has outperformed other supersectors on average. Yet given the return dispersion within each supersector, we wanted to review three behavioral data points – momentum, flows, and short interest – for signs of whether the performance trends would continue.