4-Day Weather Forecast For Corinth
CORINTH, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight
- High 91 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 92 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Thursday, August 26
Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
