Juneau Weather Forecast

JUNEAU, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 23 Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then light rain likely overnight High 66 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Tuesday, August 24 Light Rain High 55 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Wednesday, August 25 Light Rain Likely High 54 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 26 Chance of Light Rain High 60 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.