Donald Trump booed at Alabama rally after telling supporters to 'take the vaccines'

Marconews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer President Donald Trump was briefly booed at a rally on Saturday in Alabama after telling his supporters they should get vaccinated against COVID-19. Trump, who held a rally in Cullman, about 50 miles north of Birmingham, touted to rally goers that the three vaccines – Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson – were developed in under nine months during his presidency. He then suggested that they get the vaccine.

Related
POTUSPosted by
The Atlantic

Trumpism Has Entered Its Final Form

Something happened last Saturday that was significant because it was unprecedented: Donald Trump spoke at a rally in the heart of Trump country—Cullman, Alabama, which gave the incumbent president more than 88 percent of the vote in 2020—and he was booed. The jeers were scattered but noticeable, enough so that Trump responded to them.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Week

A Trump vaccine counterfactual

By now it's well-established that enthusiasm for the COVID-19 vaccines is split along partisan lines. A new NBC News poll shows that 88 percent of Democrats have gotten their shots, compared to just 55 percent of Republicans. Liberals have mostly patted themselves on the back for this state of affairs amid increasing frustration with their unvaxxed neighbors as the pandemic continues to rage.
POTUSMSNBC

Hostile Trump mob sends GOP Rep. Brooks into panicked backpedal on moving on from 2020

Rachel Maddow shares video of Republican Congressman Mo Brooks being roundly booed by the audience at a Donald Trump rally in Alabama after Brooks suggested they move on from Trump's 2020 loss and focus on future elections. Afterward, Brooks posted assurances to Twitter than he has not lost faith in Trump's fictitious fraud claims. Aug. 24, 2021.
POTUSWashington Times

Republican politicians still bitter at Trump over ‘America First’

Republican politicians in Washington have not learned a damned thing from the Trump presidency. Nor, for that matter, have they learned a thing from nearly a half-century of foreign governments’ spilling blood and treasure in Afghanistan. The world watched in horror last week as the very best, most expensive Washington...
Presidential ElectionWashington Times

Trump’s poll numbers creep up

Despite ongoing negative press, former President Donald Trump has some promising new poll numbers. According to an NBC News survey released Sunday, 25% of U.S. adults give Mr. Trump a “very positive” rating — up 4 percentage points from a previous poll conducted by the network in April. Another 13% give Mr. Trump a “somewhat positive” review, up by 2 percentage points in the same period.
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

Trump and Mo Brooks get booed by the monster Trump’s GOP created

For months, journalists including yours truly have posed a question: What would GOP vaccine hesitancy look like if Donald Trump were more forceful in combating it? Trump, despite hailing the manufacturing of the vaccines during his administration, spent months conspicuously declining to actually tell people to get them — or to disclose that he himself got vaccinated. Trump eventually told people on a few occasions to take the vaccine. But polls show that most of the unvaccinated don’t know Trump has been inoculated and don’t believe he actually supports vaccination.
Presidential Electionmediaite.com

‘You’re Wrong!’ Trump Supporter Confronts Dan Crenshaw For Refusing to Say 2020 Election Was Stolen

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) was heckled by a Republican Senate candidate at a recent fundraising event after he refused to say that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. “There are certain states with problems, but don’t kid yourself into believing that’s why we lost,” Crenshaw told Bobby Piton, a 2022 Senate candidate for the state of Illinois, referring to Donald Trump’s baseless claims that the 2o20 election was fraudulent. “It’s not; it’s not. I’ll tell you openly.”

