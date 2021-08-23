Cancel
Faribault, MN

Monday has sun for Faribault — 3 ways to make the most of it

Faribault Today
Faribault Today
 3 days ago

(FARIBAULT, MN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Faribault. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Faribault:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2urz9j_0ba85jZ000

  • Monday, August 23

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 86 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

