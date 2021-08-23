A rainy Monday in Wailuku — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(WAILUKU, HI) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Wailuku Monday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Wailuku:

Monday, August 23 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 84 °F, low 72 °F Windy: 18 mph



Tuesday, August 24 Scattered rain showers during the day; while scattered rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 82 °F, low 72 °F 13 mph wind



Wednesday, August 25 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then isolated rain showers overnight High 85 °F, low 69 °F 12 mph wind



Thursday, August 26 Isolated rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then isolated rain showers overnight High 85 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 10 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.