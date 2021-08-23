Brainerd Weather Forecast

BRAINERD, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 23 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 85 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Tuesday, August 24 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 82 °F, low 58 °F Windy: 20 mph



Wednesday, August 25 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 75 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, August 26 Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 72 °F, low 57 °F Windy: 20 mph



