NBC Universal executives executives are breathing a sigh of relief after locking down MSNBC star Rachel Maddow to a new multi-year contract. The network’s top-rated host was reportedly considering exiting when her contract ends next year, perhaps even starting her own media company. But now Maddow can significantly grow her brand under the NBC umbrella, putting her stamp on a variety of projects beyond her nightly show. Maddow’s expanded portfolio includes “books and movies of her choice,” Insider revealed, while the Wall Street Journal reported that she “is starting her own production company that will bring its potential projects to NBCUniversal first.”