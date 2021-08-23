4-Day Weather Forecast For South Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Smoke
- High 73 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Smoke during the day; while haze overnight
- High 72 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Haze
- High 71 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Haze
- High 76 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
