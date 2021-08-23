Mason City Weather Forecast
MASON CITY, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 91 °F, low 67 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 84 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0