Glasgow Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

GLASGOW, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 23 Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight High 92 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Tuesday, August 24 Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 93 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Wednesday, August 25 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 94 °F, low 71 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 26 Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 92 °F, low 70 °F Light wind



