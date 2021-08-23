Weather Forecast For Norfolk
NORFOLK, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 96 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 89 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
