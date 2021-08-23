Daily Weather Forecast For Rolla
ROLLA, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 95 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 97 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 96 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
