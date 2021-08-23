Watertown Weather Forecast
WATERTOWN, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 88 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Thursday, August 26
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 80 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
