Weather Forecast For Marshalltown
MARSHALLTOWN, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 92 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 95 °F, low 70 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 93 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 90 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
