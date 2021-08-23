Daily Weather Forecast For Ukiah

UKIAH, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 23 Haze during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 90 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 1 to 9 mph



Tuesday, August 24 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 89 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 2 to 9 mph



Wednesday, August 25 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 90 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 26 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 95 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



