Benton Harbor Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
BENTON HARBOR, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 86 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 87 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
