Bemidji Weather Forecast
BEMIDJI, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 77 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 71 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Thursday, August 26
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 70 °F, low 55 °F
- 12 mph wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
