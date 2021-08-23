Ridgecrest Weather Forecast

RIDGECREST, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 23 Haze High 99 °F, low 64 °F Windy: 25 mph



Tuesday, August 24 Haze during the day; while haze then mostly clear overnight High 99 °F, low 65 °F Windy: 25 mph



Wednesday, August 25 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 101 °F, low 65 °F Windy: 25 mph



Thursday, August 26 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 103 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.