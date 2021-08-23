Ridgecrest Weather Forecast
RIDGECREST, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Haze
- High 99 °F, low 64 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Haze during the day; while haze then mostly clear overnight
- High 99 °F, low 65 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 101 °F, low 65 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, August 26
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 103 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
