Butte Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
BUTTE, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 36 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny then areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then mostly clear overnight
- High 69 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 68 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
