Butte Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

BUTTE, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 23 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 72 °F, low 36 °F Windy: 24 mph



Tuesday, August 24 Sunny then areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then mostly clear overnight High 69 °F, low 41 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Wednesday, August 25 Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 74 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 26 Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of light rain overnight High 68 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.