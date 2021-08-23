4-Day Weather Forecast For Marquette
MARQUETTE, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 74 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Partly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 68 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
