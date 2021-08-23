Seneca Daily Weather Forecast
SENECA, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 93 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, August 25
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 88 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
