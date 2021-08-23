Daily Weather Forecast For Tehachapi
TEHACHAPI, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Haze then sunny during the day; while haze overnight
- High 84 °F, low 51 °F
- 0 to 15 mph wind
Tuesday, August 24
Haze during the day; while haze then clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 53 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, August 26
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
