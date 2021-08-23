Arcadia Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
ARCADIA, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 94 °F, low 75 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 94 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 95 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Thursday, August 26
Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 93 °F, low 74 °F
- 3 to 12 mph wind
