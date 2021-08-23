Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lewiston, ME

Jump on Lewiston’s rainy forecast today

Posted by 
Lewiston Times
Lewiston Times
 3 days ago

(LEWISTON, ME) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Lewiston Monday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lewiston:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vTY9i_0ba84aaG00

  • Monday, August 23

    Areas of fog then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 26

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Lewiston Times

Lewiston Times

Lewiston, ME
48
Followers
191
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lewiston Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lewiston, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Related
WorldPosted by
CNN

The latest on the Kabul airport attack

Kabul death toll increases to more than 90 killed, 150 wounded, according to the Afghan Health Ministry. The death toll from Thursday's blasts in Kabul has increased to more than 90 people killed, an official with Afghanistan’s Ministry of Public Health told CNN Friday. There are also more than 150...
Congress & CourtsABC News

DA won't challenge release as RFK killer Sirhan seeks parole

SAN DIEGO -- Sirhan Sirhan faces his 16th parole hearing Friday for fatally shooting U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy in 1968, and for the first time no prosecutor will be there to argue he should be kept behind bars. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón, a former police officer...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Capitol Police officers sue Trump, right-wing groups over Jan. 6

Seven U.S. Capitol Police officers on Thursday filed a lawsuit against former President Trump , Trump ally Roger Stone and members of right-wing extremist groups over their role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. The civil rights suit alleges Trump, acting in concert with groups like the Proud Boys and...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Capitol Police officers sue Trump, allies over insurrection

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Capitol Police officers who were attacked and beaten during the Capitol riot filed a lawsuit Thursday against former President Donald Trump, his allies and members of far-right extremist groups, accusing them of intentionally sending a violent mob on Jan. 6 to disrupt the congressional certification of the election.
NBAPosted by
CNN

ESPN removes Rachel Nichols from NBA coverage and cancels 'The Jump'

New York (CNN Business) — Rachel Nichols — ESPN's longtime NBA host — has been removed from coverage of the sport, and her weekday show "The Jump" has been canceled, the network confirmed Wednesday. David Roberts, ESPN's senior vice president of production, said in a statement to CNN Business that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy