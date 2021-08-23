Pahrump Weather Forecast
PAHRUMP, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then haze overnight
- High 98 °F, low 70 °F
- 8 to 12 mph wind
Tuesday, August 24
Areas of smoke during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 99 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 100 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 102 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
