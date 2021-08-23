Daily Weather Forecast For Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 23 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 84 °F, low 74 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Tuesday, August 24 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 86 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Wednesday, August 25 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 85 °F, low 75 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 26 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 86 °F, low 74 °F Light wind



