Daily Weather Forecast For Atlantic City
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 75 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 74 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
