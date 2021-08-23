4-Day Weather Forecast For Oswego
OSWEGO, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 70 °F
- 3 to 13 mph wind
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 81 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
