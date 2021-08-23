Cancel
What does Harvard Law School represent?

By HLS News Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDan Eaton ’89, former president of the Harvard Law School Association and a partner with Seltzer Caplan McMahon Vitek, in San Diego, says that the new shield reflects the “idea of Harvard Law School as a leading expositor of the rule of law.” As a member of the HLS Shield Working Group, which included alumni, faculty, staff, and student representatives, Eaton participated in many focus groups and solicited feedback directly from the alumni community, all of which informed the effort to develop and recommend a new shield that would reflect the school’s character and values. Eaton spoke with Harvard Law Today via Zoom about the wide range of alumni ideas that emerged through the process and his views of the final product.

