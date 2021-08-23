Stevens Point Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
STEVENS POINT, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 7 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 85 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 77 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
