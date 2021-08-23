Daily Weather Forecast For Manitowoc
MANITOWOC, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 80 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 73 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
