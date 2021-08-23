Daily Weather Forecast For Manitowoc

MANITOWOC, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 23 Scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 78 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Tuesday, August 24 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 80 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Wednesday, August 25 Showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 82 °F, low 65 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 26 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 73 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.