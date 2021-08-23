Monday has sun for Rio Grande City — 3 ways to make the most of it
(RIO GRANDE CITY, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Rio Grande City. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.
Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with a sunny Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Rio Grande City:
Monday, August 23
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 101 °F, low 76 °F
- 6 to 14 mph wind
Tuesday, August 24
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 101 °F, low 77 °F
- 2 to 14 mph wind
Wednesday, August 25
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 101 °F, low 76 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 26
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 100 °F, low 75 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 10 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0