Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Quantrill, Indians beat Angels 3-0 in Little League Classic

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Cal Quantrill pitched two-hit ball over seven innings, Amed Rosario launched an early homer and the Cleveland Indians beat the Los Angeles Angels 3-0 in the Little League Classic. As the rain held off, youngsters in town for the Little League World Series were able to enjoy the festivities. Kids rushed to the stands for ice cream and sweets, popping inflatable thunder sticks in excitement for each big league at-bat. Rosario belted a two-run homer off Angels starter Jose Suarez in the first inning. Quantrill struck out nine and walked two. Emmanuel Clase got three outs for his 18th save.

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amed Rosario
Person
Cal Quantrill
Person
Homer
Person
Emmanuel Clase
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Los Angeles Angels
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Cleveland Indians
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
Related
MLBFOX Sports

Quantrill scheduled to start for Indians at Twins

LINE: Twins -125, Indians +106; over/under is 10 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota and Cleveland will face off on Monday. The Twins are 28-32 in home games in 2020. Minnesota's lineup has 168 home runs this season, Jorge Polanco leads them with 21 homers. The Indians have gone 28-32 away from...
MLBCBS Sports

2021 MLB Little League Classic: Cleveland pitching dominates Angels, Amed Rosario plays offensive star

The Los Angeles Angels did battle with Cleveland on Sunday night in the fourth MLB Little League Classic in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The event started in 2017 so Major League Baseball could shine more of a spotlight on the Little League World Series. Unfortunately, the global pandemic limited the Little League World Series to only American teams this season, so it wasn't an international audience of youngsters on hand.
Detroit, MIPosted by
The Spun

Legendary Detroit Tigers Star Has Passed Away At 79

Detroit Tigers legend and 11-time MLB All Star Bill Freehan has passed away at the age of 79, the team announced on Thursday morning. Freehan was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s several years ago and spent the last couple years under hospice care in his northern Michigan home, per the Detroit Free Press.
MLBFanSided

Braves: Legal update on outfielder Marcell Ozuna

Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna will not be charged for felony aggravated assault. Injured Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna will no longer be charged with felony aggravated assault, stemming from his May arrest during a domestic dispute. The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office will not proceed with a felony charge...
MLBouresquina.com

Miguel Cabrera falls victim to cheapened milestone

This week, Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera joined an exclusive group of hitters when he hit the 500th home run of his career. This made him just the 28th MLB player to accomplish the feat. Aside from a few celebrations among teammates and a curtain call in Rogers Centre, however,...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Red Sox, Cubs Reportedly Discussing Blockbuster Trade

With the trade deadline roughly 24 hours away, the Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs are discussing a trade that could change the landscape of the American League. According to MLB insider Jon Morosi, the Red Sox and Cubs have discussed a trade centered around first baseman Anthony Rizzo. Rizzo,...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Phillies release former Mets infielder, Chase Utley rival

Just hours before Freddy Galvis is set to make his first appearance in a Philadelphia Phillies uniform since the 2017 season at shortstop, the club parted ways with a fellow 31-year-old infielder — who notably made headlines with legendary second baseman Chase Utley during the 2015 National League Division Series.
MLBPosted by
MassLive.com

Boston Red Sox believe 20-run outburst could end skid, propel them forward: ‘A night a lot of us were looking forward to,’ Xander Bogaerts says

BOSTON -- The Red Sox let out weeks worth of offensive frustrations Wednesday night against the Rays, and they hope their 20-run outburst is a sign of good things to come. Boston set season highs in runs (20), hits (19) and walks (9) and tied season highs in both triples (2) and extra-base hits (10) in a 20-8 drubbing of Tampa Bay that was even more of a blowout than the final score would indicate. From the first inning, when Kiké Hernández, Hunter Renfroe and Xander Bogaerts became the first trio of Red Sox since at least 1961 to lead off a game with three doubles in a row, it was clear Boston’s offense had awoken from a prolonged slumber.
The Big Lead

Little League Classic Uniforms Have a Regional Flair

The Cleveland Indians and Los Angeles Angels will play in the first Little League Classic since 2019 on Sunday night in Williamsport, Pa. The event has become an extremely important perk buried in August's dog days since 2017 and wasn't able to be held last year amid the shortened, pandemic-shaped season. So excitement is high, especially as Major League Baseball rides high on the wave generated from a magical Field of Dreams game.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Tigers Notes: Justin Verlander and No Regrets

Justin Verlander, a future Hall of Fame inductee and one of the three greatest pitchers in Detroit Tigers history, is possibly willing to rejoin a club that hasn’t spent many days doing anything particularly good since he left. This isn’t a very hard choice. The Detroit Tigers should bring Justin...

Comments / 0

Community Policy