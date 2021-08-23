Walla Walla Weather Forecast
WALLA WALLA, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0