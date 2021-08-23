Weather Forecast For Paso Robles
PASO ROBLES, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 95 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
