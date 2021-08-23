Weather Forecast For Paso Robles

PASO ROBLES, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 23 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 81 °F, low 51 °F Windy: 30 mph



Tuesday, August 24 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 83 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Wednesday, August 25 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 91 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 26 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 95 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



