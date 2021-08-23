Daily Weather Forecast For Burlington
BURLINGTON, VT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 82 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 90 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Thursday, August 26
Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 9 mph
