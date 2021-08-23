4-Day Weather Forecast For Wheeling
WHEELING, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 23
Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight
- High 89 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, August 24
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 1 mph
Wednesday, August 25
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 26
Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0