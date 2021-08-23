Weather Forecast For Pekin

PEKIN, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 23 Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 89 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Tuesday, August 24 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 93 °F, low 76 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Wednesday, August 25 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 94 °F, low 74 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Thursday, August 26 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 91 °F, low 73 °F Light wind



