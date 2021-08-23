Cancel
Seguin, TX

Sunbreak Monday — tackle it with these activities

Seguin News Flash
 3 days ago

(SEGUIN, TX) A sunny Monday is here for Seguin, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Seguin:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AYOA4_0ba82xQT00

  • Monday, August 23

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

