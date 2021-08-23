Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hilo, HI

Take advantage of a rainy Monday in Hilo

Posted by 
Hilo Today
Hilo Today
 3 days ago

(HILO, HI) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Hilo Monday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Hilo:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AiVYo_0ba82YYQ00

  • Monday, August 23

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Scattered Rain Showers

    • High 81 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Scattered rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Scattered rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Hilo Today

Hilo Today

Hilo, HI
76
Followers
184
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Hilo Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hilo, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy