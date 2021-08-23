Cancel
Sherman, TX

Sherman is in for a sunny Monday — jump on it!

Sherman Dispatch
 3 days ago

(SHERMAN, TX) A sunny Monday is here for Sherman, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Sherman:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0ba82Wmy00

  • Monday, August 23

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, August 24

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, August 25

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Sherman Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

